Truist Securities Upgrades Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

Fintel reports that on March 19, 2026, Truist Securities upgraded their outlook for Tandem Diabetes Care (NasdaqGM:TNDM) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.61% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Tandem Diabetes Care is $29.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $58.80. The average price target represents an increase of 20.61% from its latest reported closing price of $24.64 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Tandem Diabetes Care is 1,133MM, an increase of 11.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 328 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tandem Diabetes Care. This is an decrease of 173 owner(s) or 34.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNDM is 0.09%, an increase of 9.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.16% to 76,456K shares. The put/call ratio of TNDM is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sessa Capital IM holds 5,000K shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 2,890K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,691K shares , representing a decrease of 27.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNDM by 67.95% over the last quarter.

GW&K Investment Management holds 2,675K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 2,127K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,998K shares , representing an increase of 6.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNDM by 6.62% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,089K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares , representing an increase of 98.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNDM by 9,276.57% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.