Truist Securities Upgrades State Street (WBAG:STT)

May 29, 2025 — 02:20 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2025, Truist Securities upgraded their outlook for State Street (WBAG:STT) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.85% Downside

As of December 20, 2023, the average one-year price target for State Street is € 83,21/share. The forecasts range from a low of € 71,71 to a high of € 107,10. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.85% from its latest reported closing price of € 85,66 / share.

The projected annual revenue for State Street is 12,603MM, a decrease of 3.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,833 funds or institutions reporting positions in State Street. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 0.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STT is 0.26%, an increase of 0.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.15% to 313,580K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AT:STT / State Street Corporation Shares Held by Institutions

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,637K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,704K shares , representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STT by 5.57% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 8,185K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,511K shares , representing an increase of 8.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STT by 90.61% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,016K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,935K shares , representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STT by 5.91% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 7,690K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,388K shares , representing an increase of 3.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STT by 6.21% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,385K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,194K shares , representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STT by 49.75% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

