Truist Securities Upgrades State Street (STT)

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2025, Truist Securities upgraded their outlook for State Street (NYSE:STT) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.46% Upside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for State Street is $105.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $84.84 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 8.46% from its latest reported closing price of $96.86 / share.

The projected annual revenue for State Street is 12,944MM, a decrease of 1.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,833 funds or institutions reporting positions in State Street. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STT is 0.26%, an increase of 0.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.44% to 313,588K shares. The put/call ratio of STT is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,637K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,704K shares , representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STT by 5.57% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 8,185K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,511K shares , representing an increase of 8.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STT by 90.61% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,016K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,935K shares , representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STT by 5.91% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 7,690K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,388K shares , representing an increase of 3.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STT by 6.21% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,385K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,194K shares , representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STT by 49.75% over the last quarter.

State Street Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

State Street Corporation is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management andinvestment researchand trading. With $33.52 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.05 trillion* in assets under management as of June 30, 2020, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide.

