Truist Securities Upgrades State Street Corporation - Preferred Stock (STT.PRG)

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2025, Truist Securities upgraded their outlook for State Street Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:STT.PRG) from Hold to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in State Street Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 18.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STT.PRG is 0.36%, an increase of 7.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.62% to 5,183K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,725K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,895K shares , representing a decrease of 9.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STT.PRG by 10.48% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 810K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 815K shares , representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STT.PRG by 2.06% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 398K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 401K shares , representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STT.PRG by 1.26% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 397K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 386K shares , representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STT.PRG by 8.98% over the last quarter.

PDBAX - PGIM TOTAL RETURN BOND FUND holds 315K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.