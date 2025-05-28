Truist Securities Upgrades State Street (BIT:1STT)

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2025, Truist Securities upgraded their outlook for State Street (BIT:1STT) from Hold to Buy.

There are 1,829 funds or institutions reporting positions in State Street. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1STT is 0.26%, an increase of 95.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.12% to 313,221K shares.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,637K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,704K shares , representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1STT by 5.57% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 8,185K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,511K shares , representing an increase of 8.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1STT by 90.61% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,935K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,821K shares , representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1STT by 6.49% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 7,690K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,388K shares , representing an increase of 3.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1STT by 6.21% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,385K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,194K shares , representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1STT by 49.75% over the last quarter.

