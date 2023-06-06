Truist Securities Upgrades SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2023, Truist Securities upgraded their outlook for SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.96% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for SiteOne Landscape Supply is 157.42. The forecasts range from a low of 136.35 to a high of $183.75. The average price target represents an increase of 3.96% from its latest reported closing price of 151.42.

The projected annual revenue for SiteOne Landscape Supply is 4,109MM, an increase of 1.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 958 funds or institutions reporting positions in SiteOne Landscape Supply. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SITE is 0.36%, an increase of 0.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.88% to 79,239K shares. The put/call ratio of SITE is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,273K shares representing 20.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,592K shares representing 19.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,728K shares, representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITE by 0.58% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,832K shares representing 12.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,599K shares, representing an increase of 3.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SITE by 13.07% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 4,276K shares representing 9.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,109K shares, representing an increase of 3.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SITE by 14.71% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 4,231K shares representing 9.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,477K shares, representing a decrease of 5.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITE by 27.77% over the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Background Information

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces.

Key filings for this company:

