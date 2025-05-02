Truist Securities Upgrades ServiceNow (BRSE:4S0)

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2025, Truist Securities upgraded their outlook for ServiceNow (BRSE:4S0) from Hold to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,525 funds or institutions reporting positions in ServiceNow. This is an increase of 227 owner(s) or 6.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4S0 is 0.68%, an increase of 41.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.32% to 216,671K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,956K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,446K shares , representing an increase of 6.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4S0 by 26.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,454K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,530K shares , representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4S0 by 15.43% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,402K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,451K shares , representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4S0 by 15.26% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,577K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,395K shares , representing an increase of 3.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4S0 by 15.91% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,313K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,212K shares , representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4S0 by 16.26% over the last quarter.

