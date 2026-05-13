Truist Securities Upgrades Sensata Technologies Holding (ST)

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2026, Truist Securities upgraded their outlook for Sensata Technologies Holding (NYSE:ST) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.20% Downside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Sensata Technologies Holding is $44.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.20% from its latest reported closing price of $48.21 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Sensata Technologies Holding is 4,678MM, an increase of 25.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 426 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sensata Technologies Holding. This is an decrease of 289 owner(s) or 40.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ST is 0.08%, an increase of 52.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.30% to 168,664K shares. The put/call ratio of ST is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 10,290K shares representing 7.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,060K shares , representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ST by 60.10% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,789K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,810K shares , representing a decrease of 13.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ST by 50.58% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 7,746K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 7,429K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,278K shares , representing a decrease of 78.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ST by 36.58% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 6,541K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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