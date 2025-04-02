Truist Securities Upgrades Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG)

Fintel reports that on April 2, 2025, Truist Securities upgraded their outlook for Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.50% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Scotts Miracle-Gro is $77.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents an increase of 33.50% from its latest reported closing price of $57.96 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Scotts Miracle-Gro is 4,415MM, an increase of 24.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 785 funds or institutions reporting positions in Scotts Miracle-Gro. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 1.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMG is 0.11%, an increase of 26.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.27% to 51,179K shares. The put/call ratio of SMG is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 5,194K shares representing 9.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,269K shares , representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMG by 48.19% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 3,105K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,154K shares , representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMG by 22.68% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 1,817K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,173K shares , representing a decrease of 74.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMG by 55.27% over the last quarter.

COWZ - Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 1,805K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,878K shares , representing a decrease of 59.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMG by 44.31% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,380K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,332K shares , representing an increase of 3.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMG by 23.86% over the last quarter.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With approximately $4.1 billion in sales, the Company is one of the world's largest marketers of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company's brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company's Scotts®, Miracle-Gro® and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.