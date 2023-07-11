Truist Securities Upgrades Scotts Miracle-Gro Company - (SMG)

Fintel reports that on July 11, 2023, Truist Securities upgraded their outlook for Scotts Miracle-Gro Company - (NYSE:SMG) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.61% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Scotts Miracle-Gro Company - is 78.25. The forecasts range from a low of 65.65 to a high of $90.30. The average price target represents an increase of 19.61% from its latest reported closing price of 65.42.

The projected annual revenue for Scotts Miracle-Gro Company - is 4,070MM, an increase of 8.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.79.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company - Declares $0.66 Dividend

On April 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.66 per share ($2.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 26, 2023 received the payment on June 9, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.66 per share.

At the current share price of $65.42 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.04%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.46%, the lowest has been 0.98%, and the highest has been 6.46%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.10 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.43 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 759 funds or institutions reporting positions in Scotts Miracle-Gro Company -. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMG is 0.19%, an increase of 36.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.45% to 43,963K shares. The put/call ratio of SMG is 3.55, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 4,995K shares representing 8.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,757K shares, representing an increase of 4.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMG by 1.30% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 3,175K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,325K shares, representing a decrease of 4.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMG by 29.33% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,628K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,331K shares, representing a decrease of 26.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMG by 5.38% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 1,508K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,904K shares, representing a decrease of 26.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMG by 11.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,295K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,276K shares, representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMG by 34.46% over the last quarter.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With approximately $4.1 billion in sales, the Company is one of the world's largest marketers of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company's brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company's Scotts®, Miracle-Gro® and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment.

Additional reading:

