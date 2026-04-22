Truist Securities Upgrades SBA Communications (SBAC)

Fintel reports that on April 22, 2026, Truist Securities upgraded their outlook for SBA Communications (NasdaqGS:SBAC) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.46% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for SBA Communications is $231.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $183.82 to a high of $294.00. The average price target represents an increase of 9.46% from its latest reported closing price of $211.53 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for SBA Communications is 2,915MM, an increase of 3.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 683 funds or institutions reporting positions in SBA Communications. This is an decrease of 749 owner(s) or 52.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBAC is 0.14%, an increase of 62.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.72% to 102,943K shares. The put/call ratio of SBAC is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 11,996K shares representing 11.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,667K shares , representing an increase of 19.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBAC by 24.19% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,521K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,958K shares , representing a decrease of 9.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBAC by 4.40% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 3,449K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,781K shares , representing a decrease of 9.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBAC by 8.56% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,085K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,069K shares , representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBAC by 2.70% over the last quarter.

Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 2,035K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,855K shares , representing an increase of 8.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBAC by 18.43% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.