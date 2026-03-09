Truist Securities Upgrades Redwire (RDW)

Fintel reports that on March 9, 2026, Truist Securities upgraded their outlook for Redwire (NYSE:RDW) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.57% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Redwire is $12.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 32.57% from its latest reported closing price of $9.66 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Redwire is 643MM, an increase of 91.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 250 funds or institutions reporting positions in Redwire. This is an decrease of 52 owner(s) or 17.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RDW is 0.22%, an increase of 19.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.14% to 140,962K shares. The put/call ratio of RDW is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ae Industrial Partners holds 91,599K shares representing 47.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 3,225K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,266K shares , representing an increase of 29.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDW by 18.81% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,208K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,625K shares , representing an increase of 26.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDW by 13.40% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 2,066K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,291K shares , representing an increase of 37.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDW by 36.40% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 2,040K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 847K shares , representing an increase of 58.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDW by 110.76% over the last quarter.

