Stocks
RDW

Truist Securities Upgrades Redwire (RDW)

March 09, 2026 — 08:04 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on March 9, 2026, Truist Securities upgraded their outlook for Redwire (NYSE:RDW) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.57% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Redwire is $12.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 32.57% from its latest reported closing price of $9.66 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Redwire is 643MM, an increase of 91.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 250 funds or institutions reporting positions in Redwire. This is an decrease of 52 owner(s) or 17.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RDW is 0.22%, an increase of 19.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.14% to 140,962K shares. RDW / Redwire Corporation Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of RDW is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ae Industrial Partners holds 91,599K shares representing 47.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 3,225K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,266K shares , representing an increase of 29.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDW by 18.81% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,208K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,625K shares , representing an increase of 26.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDW by 13.40% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 2,066K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,291K shares , representing an increase of 37.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDW by 36.40% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 2,040K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 847K shares , representing an increase of 58.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDW by 110.76% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for Redwire Corporation-> Find out what the Options Markets think of Redwire Corporation-> See our take on Redwire Corporation Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RDW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.