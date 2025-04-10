Truist Securities Upgrades Public Storage - Preferred Stock (PSA.PRN)

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2025, Truist Securities upgraded their outlook for Public Storage - Preferred Stock (NYSE:PSA.PRN) from Hold to Buy.

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Public Storage - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSA.PRN is 0.22%, an increase of 0.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.95% to 2,491K shares.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,070K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,079K shares , representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRN by 5.45% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 458K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 456K shares , representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRN by 4.80% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 405K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 460K shares , representing a decrease of 13.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRN by 17.38% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 143K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 142K shares , representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRN by 3.58% over the last quarter.

PNARX - Spectrum Preferred and Capital Securities Income Fund (f holds 93K shares. No change in the last quarter.

