Truist Securities Upgrades Postal Realty Trust (PSTL)

Fintel reports that on January 20, 2026, Truist Securities upgraded their outlook for Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.28% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Postal Realty Trust is $18.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 5.28% from its latest reported closing price of $17.52 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Postal Realty Trust is 93MM, an increase of 1.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 330 funds or institutions reporting positions in Postal Realty Trust. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSTL is 0.11%, an increase of 1.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.60% to 21,022K shares. The put/call ratio of PSTL is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FRIFX - Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund holds 878K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FMCDX - Fidelity Advisor Stock Selector Mid Cap Fund holds 773K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 869K shares , representing a decrease of 12.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSTL by 0.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 702K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gilman Hill Asset Management holds 583K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 596K shares , representing a decrease of 2.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSTL by 1.31% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 569K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 565K shares , representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSTL by 48.08% over the last quarter.

