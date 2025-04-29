Truist Securities Upgrades Peloton Interactive (BIT:1PTON)

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2025, Truist Securities upgraded their outlook for Peloton Interactive (BIT:1PTON) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.18% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Peloton Interactive is €7.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of €3.41 to a high of €17.74. The average price target represents an increase of 43.18% from its latest reported closing price of €5.47 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Peloton Interactive is 3,045MM, an increase of 16.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 674 funds or institutions reporting positions in Peloton Interactive. This is an increase of 77 owner(s) or 12.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1PTON is 0.18%, an increase of 28.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.84% to 411,292K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

D. E. Shaw holds 18,472K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,391K shares , representing an increase of 65.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1PTON by 249.57% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 16,820K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,185K shares , representing an increase of 27.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1PTON by 162.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,983K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,502K shares , representing an increase of 4.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1PTON by 91.60% over the last quarter.

DME Capital Management holds 10,523K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,530K shares , representing an increase of 9.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1PTON by 68.23% over the last quarter.

HFMDX - Hennessy Cornerstone Mid Cap 30 Fund Investor Class holds 10,175K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,063K shares , representing an increase of 50.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1PTON by 53.90% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.