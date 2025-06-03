Truist Securities Upgrades Oshkosh (OSK)

Fintel reports that on June 3, 2025, Truist Securities upgraded their outlook for Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.77% Upside

As of June 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for Oshkosh is $111.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $143.85. The average price target represents an increase of 8.77% from its latest reported closing price of $102.40 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Oshkosh is 9,086MM, a decrease of 13.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 977 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oshkosh. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 2.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OSK is 0.19%, an increase of 4.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.70% to 72,306K shares. The put/call ratio of OSK is 7.54, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 6,082K shares representing 9.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,230K shares , representing a decrease of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSK by 0.12% over the last quarter.

Greenhaven Associates holds 2,554K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,552K shares , representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSK by 6.35% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,329K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,030K shares , representing an increase of 12.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSK by 21.24% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,121K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,108K shares , representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSK by 5.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,064K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,053K shares , representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSK by 3.76% over the last quarter.

Oshkosh Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Oshkosh Corporation is a leading manufacturer and marketer of access equipment, specialty vehicles and truck bodies for the primary markets of access equipment, defense, fire & emergency and municipal, refuse hauling, concrete placement as well as airport services. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs more than 14,000 team members worldwide. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Pierce®, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Frontline™, Jerr-Dan®, Oshkosh® Airport Products and London™.

