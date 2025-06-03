Truist Securities Upgrades Oshkosh (LSE:0KDI)

Fintel reports that on June 3, 2025, Truist Securities upgraded their outlook for Oshkosh (LSE:0KDI) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.46% Upside

As of June 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Oshkosh is 111.77 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 91.22 GBX to a high of 144.36 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 14.46% from its latest reported closing price of 97.65 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Oshkosh is 9,318MM, a decrease of 11.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 977 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oshkosh. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 2.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KDI is 0.19%, an increase of 4.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.39% to 72,306K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 6,082K shares representing 9.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,230K shares , representing a decrease of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KDI by 0.12% over the last quarter.

Greenhaven Associates holds 2,554K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,552K shares , representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KDI by 6.35% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,329K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,030K shares , representing an increase of 12.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KDI by 21.24% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,121K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,108K shares , representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KDI by 5.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,064K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,053K shares , representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KDI by 3.76% over the last quarter.

