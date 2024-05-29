Truist Securities Upgrades Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH)

Fintel reports that on May 29, 2024, Truist Securities upgraded their outlook for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.11% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is 20.72. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 25.11% from its latest reported closing price of 16.56.

The projected annual revenue for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is 9,512MM, an increase of 6.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,009 funds or institutions reporting positions in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 1.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NCLH is 0.10%, an increase of 19.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.41% to 392,390K shares. The put/call ratio of NCLH is 1.42, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 57,048K shares representing 13.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,050K shares , representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCLH by 3.95% over the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 27,634K shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,651K shares , representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCLH by 4.31% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 25,665K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 22,498K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,185K shares , representing an increase of 54.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCLH by 4.61% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 20,217K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,114K shares , representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCLH by 5.19% over the last quarter.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 28 ships with approximately 59,150 berths, these brands offer itineraries to more than 490 destinations worldwide. The Company has nine additional ships scheduled for delivery through 2027.

