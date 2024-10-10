Truist Securities Upgrades NIKE (WBAG:NKE)

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2024, Truist Securities upgraded their outlook for NIKE (WBAG:NKE) from Hold to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,330 funds or institutions reporting positions in NIKE. This is an decrease of 152 owner(s) or 4.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NKE is 0.34%, an increase of 14.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.64% to 1,082,744K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 38,267K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,274K shares , representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKE by 22.03% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,092K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,672K shares , representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKE by 23.04% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 26,099K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,352K shares , representing an increase of 25.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKE by 84.64% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 24,778K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,297K shares , representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKE by 59.48% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 18,326K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,279K shares , representing an increase of 60.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKE by 57.35% over the last quarter.

