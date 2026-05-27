Truist Securities Upgrades MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Fintel reports that on May 27, 2026, Truist Securities upgraded their outlook for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.10% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for MGM Resorts International is $45.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $61.95. The average price target represents an increase of 18.10% from its latest reported closing price of $38.45 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for MGM Resorts International is 15,184MM, a decrease of 14.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 638 funds or institutions reporting positions in MGM Resorts International. This is an decrease of 284 owner(s) or 30.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGM is 0.12%, an increase of 35.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.02% to 194,324K shares. The put/call ratio of MGM is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Davis Selected Advisers holds 24,295K shares representing 9.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,820K shares , representing a decrease of 10.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGM by 6.15% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 12,086K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 8,297K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company.

Invesco holds 6,659K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,847K shares , representing an increase of 12.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGM by 85.64% over the last quarter.

Corvex Management holds 5,348K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,385K shares , representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGM by 31.00% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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