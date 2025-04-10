Truist Securities Upgrades Macerich (MAC)

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2025, Truist Securities upgraded their outlook for Macerich (NYSE:MAC) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.34% Upside

As of April 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for Macerich is $20.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.54 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 37.34% from its latest reported closing price of $14.94 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Macerich is 851MM, a decrease of 5.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 669 funds or institutions reporting positions in Macerich. This is an increase of 56 owner(s) or 9.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAC is 0.26%, an increase of 28.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.05% to 324,373K shares. The put/call ratio of MAC is 1.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Smead Capital Management holds 19,950K shares representing 7.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,433K shares , representing a decrease of 2.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAC by 15.88% over the last quarter.

SMVLX - Smead Value Fund Investor Class Shares holds 17,491K shares representing 6.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,675K shares , representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAC by 32.05% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 15,839K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,725K shares , representing an increase of 13.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAC by 24.01% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,051K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,063K shares , representing an increase of 89.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAC by 51.21% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,591K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,495K shares , representing an increase of 11.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAC by 31.54% over the last quarter.

Macerich Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence on the West Coast and in Arizona, Chicago and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has earned CDP A List status for five years and achieved the GRESB Green Star rating in the North American Retail Sector for six consecutive years, 2015-2020.

