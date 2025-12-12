Truist Securities Upgrades Lantheus Holdings (LNTH)

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, Truist Securities upgraded their outlook for Lantheus Holdings (NasdaqGM:LNTH) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.92% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Lantheus Holdings is $82.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 23.92% from its latest reported closing price of $66.61 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lantheus Holdings is 1,204MM, a decrease of 21.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 965 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lantheus Holdings. This is an decrease of 96 owner(s) or 9.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LNTH is 0.22%, an increase of 15.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.92% to 92,444K shares. The put/call ratio of LNTH is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 6,685K shares representing 10.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,939K shares , representing a decrease of 3.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNTH by 78.34% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 3,477K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,722K shares , representing a decrease of 93.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNTH by 69.25% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,255K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,267K shares , representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNTH by 21.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,118K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,155K shares , representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNTH by 26.46% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,755K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,777K shares , representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNTH by 70.09% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.