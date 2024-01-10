Truist Securities Upgrades Howmet Aerospace (HWM)

Fintel reports that on January 10, 2024, Truist Securities upgraded their outlook for Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.24% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Howmet Aerospace is 57.60. The forecasts range from a low of 47.47 to a high of $64.05. The average price target represents an increase of 7.24% from its latest reported closing price of 53.71.

The projected annual revenue for Howmet Aerospace is 6,798MM, an increase of 5.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1335 funds or institutions reporting positions in Howmet Aerospace. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HWM is 0.27%, a decrease of 3.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.44% to 459,244K shares. The put/call ratio of HWM is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 23,507K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,610K shares, representing an increase of 3.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HWM by 572.20% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 18,827K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,992K shares, representing a decrease of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HWM by 2.59% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 16,007K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,442K shares, representing a decrease of 8.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HWM by 11.99% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 13,239K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,054K shares, representing an increase of 54.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HWM by 107.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,170K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,362K shares, representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HWM by 4.64% over the last quarter.

Howmet Aerospace Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Howmet Aerospace Inc., headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading global provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company's primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts necessary for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. With nearly 1,200 granted and pending patents, the Company's differentiated technologies enable lighter, more fuel-efficient aircraft to operate with a lower carbon footprint. In 2019, the businesses of Howmet Aerospace reported annual revenue of over $7 billion.

