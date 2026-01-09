Truist Securities Upgrades Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)

Fintel reports that on January 9, 2026, Truist Securities upgraded their outlook for Host Hotels & Resorts (NasdaqGS:HST) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.02% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Host Hotels & Resorts is $20.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 9.02% from its latest reported closing price of $18.45 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Host Hotels & Resorts is 5,445MM, a decrease of 8.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,241 funds or institutions reporting positions in Host Hotels & Resorts. This is an decrease of 64 owner(s) or 4.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HST is 0.20%, an increase of 3.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.73% to 826,828K shares. The put/call ratio of HST is 1.58, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 85,800K shares representing 12.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 79,163K shares , representing an increase of 7.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HST by 18.14% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 36,766K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,707K shares , representing a decrease of 8.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HST by 6.00% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,765K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,218K shares , representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HST by 8.40% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 25,021K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,804K shares , representing an increase of 8.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HST by 12.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,222K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,218K shares , representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HST by 3.54% over the last quarter.

