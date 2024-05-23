Truist Securities Upgrades HighPeak Energy (HPK)

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2024, Truist Securities upgraded their outlook for HighPeak Energy (NasdaqGM:HPK) from Sell to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.87% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for HighPeak Energy is 22.61. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $33.08. The average price target represents an increase of 52.87% from its latest reported closing price of 14.79.

The projected annual revenue for HighPeak Energy is 1,748MM, an increase of 48.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 237 funds or institutions reporting positions in HighPeak Energy. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 3.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HPK is 0.13%, an increase of 15.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.74% to 25,358K shares. The put/call ratio of HPK is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors holds 13,885K shares representing 10.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 885K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Eight 31 Financial holds 842K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 803K shares , representing an increase of 4.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPK by 17.66% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 654K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 659K shares , representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPK by 26.41% over the last quarter.

Kennedy Capital Management holds 592K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 683K shares , representing a decrease of 15.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPK by 9.56% over the last quarter.

HighPeak Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. is a publicly traded independent oil and natural gas company, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas.

