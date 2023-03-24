Truist Securities Upgrades Genuine Parts (GPC)

On March 24, 2023, Truist Securities upgraded their outlook for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.16% Upside

As of March 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Genuine Parts is $180.77. The forecasts range from a low of $158.57 to a high of $199.50. The average price target represents an increase of 17.16% from its latest reported closing price of $154.29.

The projected annual revenue for Genuine Parts is $22,792MM, an increase of 3.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $8.69.

Genuine Parts Declares $0.95 Dividend

On February 21, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.95 per share ($3.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 3, 2023 will receive the payment on April 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.90 per share.

At the current share price of $154.29 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.46%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.92%, the lowest has been 1.94%, and the highest has been 6.28%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.53 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.85 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.45. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 5,378K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,173K shares, representing an increase of 3.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPC by 99.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,285K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,221K shares, representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPC by 8.93% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,287K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,254K shares, representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPC by 7.79% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,257K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,205K shares, representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPC by 8.81% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,943K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,708K shares, representing an increase of 7.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPC by 99.88% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1926 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genuine Parts. This is an increase of 122 owner(s) or 6.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPC is 0.29%, an increase of 5.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.12% to 123,748K shares. The put/call ratio of GPC is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

Genuine Parts Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1928, Genuine Parts Company is a global service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. The Company's Automotive Parts Group distributes automotive replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the U.K., Germany, Poland, the Netherlandsand Belgium. The Company's Industrial Parts Group distributes industrial replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexicoand Australasia. In total, the Company serves its global customers from an extensive network of more than 10,000 locations in 14 countries.

