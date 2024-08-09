Truist Securities Upgrades Evolent Health (EVH)

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2024, Truist Securities upgraded their outlook for Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 104.14% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Evolent Health is $42.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents an increase of 104.14% from its latest reported closing price of $20.87 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Evolent Health is 2,046MM, a decrease of 13.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 565 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evolent Health. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 6.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVH is 0.27%, an increase of 7.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.65% to 148,722K shares. The put/call ratio of EVH is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,854K shares representing 7.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,313K shares , representing an increase of 6.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVH by 85.72% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 5,736K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,549K shares , representing an increase of 55.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVH by 83.39% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 5,026K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,718K shares , representing an increase of 26.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVH by 20.00% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,747K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,918K shares , representing a decrease of 24.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVH by 92.19% over the last quarter.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 3,988K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,960K shares , representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVH by 3.09% over the last quarter.

Evolent Health Background Information



Evolent Health delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions that improve whole-person health while making health care simpler and more affordable. Its solutions encompass total cost of care management, specialty care management, and administrative simplification. Evolent serves a national base of leading payers and providers, is the first company to receive the National Committee for Quality Assurance's Population Health Program Accreditation, and is consistently recognized as a top place to work in health care nationally.

