Truist Securities Upgrades Energizer Holdings (ENR)

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2024, Truist Securities upgraded their outlook for Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.98% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Energizer Holdings is $33.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 4.98% from its latest reported closing price of $32.34 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Energizer Holdings is 3,090MM, an increase of 6.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 606 funds or institutions reporting positions in Energizer Holdings. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 3.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENR is 0.13%, an increase of 5.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.71% to 75,092K shares. The put/call ratio of ENR is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,317K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,525K shares , representing a decrease of 4.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENR by 0.58% over the last quarter.

Clarkston Capital Partners holds 4,241K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,193K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENR by 9.81% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,222K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,088K shares , representing a decrease of 20.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENR by 19.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,241K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,255K shares , representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENR by 3.04% over the last quarter.

JMVSX - JPMorgan Mid Cap Value Fund Class I holds 2,095K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,115K shares , representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENR by 13.19% over the last quarter.

Energizer Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Energizer Holdings, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of primary batteries, portable lights, and auto care appearance, performance, refrigerant, and fragrance products. Its portfolio of globally recognized brands includes Energizer®, Armor All®, Eveready®, Rayovac®, STP®, Varta®, A/C Pro®, Refresh Your Car!®, California Scents®, Driven®, Bahama & Co.®, LEXOL®, Eagle One®, Nu Finish®, Scratch Doctor®, and Tuff Stuff®. As a global branded consumer products company, Energizer's mission is to lead the charge to deliver value to its customers and consumers better than anyone else.

