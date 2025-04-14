Truist Securities Upgrades Element Solutions (ESI)

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2025, Truist Securities upgraded their outlook for Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 73.93% Upside

As of April 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for Element Solutions is $31.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 73.93% from its latest reported closing price of $18.25 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Element Solutions is 2,657MM, an increase of 8.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 799 funds or institutions reporting positions in Element Solutions. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 6.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESI is 0.29%, an increase of 13.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.42% to 275,528K shares. The put/call ratio of ESI is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 9,689K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,206K shares , representing a decrease of 15.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESI by 17.19% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 8,420K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,102K shares , representing an increase of 3.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESI by 48.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,873K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,922K shares , representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESI by 8.38% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,384K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,653K shares , representing a decrease of 4.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESI by 86.85% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 6,184K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,310K shares , representing a decrease of 18.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESI by 37.75% over the last quarter.

Element Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Element Solutions Inc is a leading specialty chemicals company whose businesses supply a broad range of solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. Developed in multi-step technological processes, these innovative solutions enable customers' manufacturing processes in several key industries, including consumer electronics, power electronics, semiconductor fabrication, communications and data storage infrastructure, automotive systems, industrial surface finishing, consumer packaging and offshore energy.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.