Truist Securities Upgrades EastGroup Properties (EGP)

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2025, Truist Securities upgraded their outlook for EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.39% Upside

As of April 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for EastGroup Properties is $202.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $181.80 to a high of $228.90. The average price target represents an increase of 29.39% from its latest reported closing price of $156.30 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for EastGroup Properties is 643MM, an increase of 0.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 967 funds or institutions reporting positions in EastGroup Properties. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 0.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EGP is 0.32%, an increase of 3.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.89% to 62,383K shares. The put/call ratio of EGP is 1.99, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 2,856K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,182K shares , representing an increase of 58.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGP by 120.88% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,880K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,896K shares , representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGP by 2.98% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,604K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,521K shares , representing an increase of 5.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGP by 12.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,562K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,550K shares , representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGP by 14.71% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,414K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,140K shares , representing an increase of 19.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGP by 8.93% over the last quarter.

Eastgroup Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

EastGroup Properties, Inc., an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 15,000 to 70,000 square foot range). The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. EastGroup's portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 47 million square feet.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.