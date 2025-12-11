Truist Securities Upgrades DLocal (DLO)

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, Truist Securities upgraded their outlook for DLocal (NasdaqGS:DLO) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.87% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for DLocal is $17.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 22.87% from its latest reported closing price of $14.32 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for DLocal is 1,287MM, an increase of 34.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 172 funds or institutions reporting positions in DLocal. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 13.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DLO is 0.38%, an increase of 4.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.14% to 96,516K shares. The put/call ratio of DLO is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

General Atlantic holds 46,657K shares representing 28.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,907K shares , representing a decrease of 36.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLO by 0.18% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 5,197K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,336K shares , representing a decrease of 41.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLO by 78.37% over the last quarter.

Ribbit Management Company holds 3,892K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 3,080K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,684K shares , representing an increase of 12.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLO by 36.31% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 2,670K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,700K shares , representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLO by 23.53% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.