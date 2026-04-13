Truist Securities Upgrades Diodes (DIOD)

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2026, Truist Securities upgraded their outlook for Diodes (NasdaqGS:DIOD) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.55% Downside

As of April 9, 2026, the average one-year price target for Diodes is $77.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $67.67 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.55% from its latest reported closing price of $88.26 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Diodes is 1,865MM, an increase of 25.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 312 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diodes. This is an decrease of 286 owner(s) or 47.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DIOD is 0.04%, an increase of 71.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.78% to 44,281K shares. The put/call ratio of DIOD is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 1,350K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,339K shares , representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIOD by 51.76% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,018K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,085K shares , representing a decrease of 6.57%.

Global Alpha Capital Management holds 855K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 842K shares , representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIOD by 0.55% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 797K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 780K shares , representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIOD by 7.72% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 657K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 522K shares , representing an increase of 20.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIOD by 32.56% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.