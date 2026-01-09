Truist Securities Upgrades DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)

Fintel reports that on January 9, 2026, Truist Securities upgraded their outlook for DiamondRock Hospitality (NasdaqGS:DRH) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.18% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for DiamondRock Hospitality is $9.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 7.18% from its latest reported closing price of $9.26 / share.

The projected annual revenue for DiamondRock Hospitality is 1,087MM, a decrease of 3.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 562 funds or institutions reporting positions in DiamondRock Hospitality. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DRH is 0.12%, an increase of 11.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.83% to 262,540K shares. The put/call ratio of DRH is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 12,372K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,827K shares , representing a decrease of 3.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRH by 5.11% over the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 9,152K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,677K shares , representing an increase of 5.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRH by 5.87% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 8,845K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,232K shares , representing a decrease of 4.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRH by 7.71% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 8,584K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,785K shares , representing a decrease of 2.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRH by 0.91% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,758K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,795K shares , representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRH by 3.72% over the last quarter.

