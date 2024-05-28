Truist Securities Upgrades Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2024, Truist Securities upgraded their outlook for Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.75% Downside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Deckers Outdoor is 963.23. The forecasts range from a low of 752.43 to a high of $1,207.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.75% from its latest reported closing price of 1,032.90.

The projected annual revenue for Deckers Outdoor is 4,445MM, an increase of 3.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 26.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,504 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deckers Outdoor. This is an increase of 157 owner(s) or 11.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DECK is -0.46%, an increase of 234.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.08% to 27,774K shares. The put/call ratio of DECK is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 807K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 813K shares , representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DECK by 15.42% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 781K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 817K shares , representing a decrease of 4.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DECK by 14.90% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 716K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 464K shares , representing an increase of 35.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DECK by 91.81% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 693K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 617K shares , representing an increase of 10.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DECK by 29.38% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 655K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 673K shares , representing a decrease of 2.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DECK by 11.26% over the last quarter.

Deckers Outdoor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, doing business as Deckers Brands, is a footwear designer and distributor based in Goleta, California, United States. It was founded in 1973 by University of California, Santa Barbara alumni Doug Otto and Karl F. Lopker.

