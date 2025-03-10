Truist Securities Upgrades Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)

Fintel reports that on March 10, 2025, Truist Securities upgraded their outlook for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NasdaqGS:CBRL) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.20% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is $54.21/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 22.20% from its latest reported closing price of $44.36 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is 3,756MM, an increase of 7.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 504 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 4.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBRL is 0.09%, an increase of 12.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.05% to 25,798K shares. The put/call ratio of CBRL is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Biglari Capital holds 2,000K shares representing 8.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,437K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,416K shares , representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBRL by 16.39% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,181K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,075K shares , representing an increase of 9.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBRL by 1.63% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 851K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 855K shares , representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBRL by 19.05% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 767K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 304K shares , representing an increase of 60.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBRL by 34.33% over the last quarter.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. shares warm welcomes and friendly service while offering guests high-quality homestyle food and unique shopping - all at a fair price. By creating a world filled with hospitality through an experience that combines dining and shopping, guests are cared for like family. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel and its affiliates operate more than 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 45 states and own the fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.