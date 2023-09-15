Truist Securities Upgrades Cousins Properties (CUZ)

Fintel reports that on September 15, 2023, Truist Securities upgraded their outlook for Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.90% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cousins Properties is 26.63. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 17.90% from its latest reported closing price of 22.59.

The projected annual revenue for Cousins Properties is 812MM, an increase of 1.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.53.

Cousins Properties Declares $0.32 Dividend

On June 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share ($1.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 6, 2023 received the payment on July 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.32 per share.

At the current share price of $22.59 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.67%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.83%, the lowest has been 2.62%, and the highest has been 6.50%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.97 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.89 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.07%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 620 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cousins Properties. This is a decrease of 54 owner(s) or 8.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CUZ is 0.19%, a decrease of 6.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.57% to 175,747K shares. The put/call ratio of CUZ is 2.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 16,649K shares representing 10.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,757K shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUZ by 3.32% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 10,789K shares representing 7.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,758K shares, representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUZ by 0.94% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management US holds 8,531K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,413K shares, representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUZ by 5.80% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,655K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,751K shares, representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUZ by 13.11% over the last quarter.

CSEIX - Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund holds 5,015K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,015K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUZ by 5.16% over the last quarter.

Cousins Properties Background Information

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing, and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets, and opportunistic investments.

