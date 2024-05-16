Truist Securities Upgrades Coterra Energy (CTRA)

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2024, Truist Securities upgraded their outlook for Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.36% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Coterra Energy is 33.47. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 20.36% from its latest reported closing price of 27.81.

The projected annual revenue for Coterra Energy is 7,692MM, an increase of 40.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.75.

Coterra Energy Declares $0.21 Dividend

On February 22, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 14, 2024 received the payment on March 28, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,673 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coterra Energy. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTRA is 0.27%, an increase of 8.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.99% to 751,886K shares. The put/call ratio of CTRA is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 45,753K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,564K shares , representing a decrease of 19.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 87.63% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 35,821K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,448K shares , representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 1.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,491K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,339K shares , representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 15.12% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 21,397K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,050K shares , representing an increase of 24.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 18.71% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 18,475K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,070K shares , representing a decrease of 3.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 6.45% over the last quarter.

Coterra Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Coterra is a premier, diversified energy company based in Houston, Texas. The company strives to be a leading producer, delivering returns with a commitment to sustainability leadership.

