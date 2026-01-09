Truist Securities Upgrades Choice Hotels International (CHH)

Fintel reports that on January 9, 2026, Truist Securities upgraded their outlook for Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.90% Downside

As of December 20, 2025, the average one-year price target for Choice Hotels International is $107.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $84.84 to a high of $131.59. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.90% from its latest reported closing price of $108.23 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Choice Hotels International is 1,639MM, an increase of 99.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 658 funds or institutions reporting positions in Choice Hotels International. This is an decrease of 29 owner(s) or 4.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHH is 0.13%, an increase of 10.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.74% to 41,944K shares. The put/call ratio of CHH is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 5,360K shares representing 11.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,991K shares , representing an increase of 6.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHH by 11.49% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,703K shares representing 8.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,953K shares , representing a decrease of 6.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHH by 19.39% over the last quarter.

BGRFX - BARON GROWTH FUND holds 3,000K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 2,600K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boston Trust Walden holds 1,047K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 966K shares , representing an increase of 7.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHH by 6.05% over the last quarter.

