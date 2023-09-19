Truist Securities Upgrades Carnival (CCL)

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2023, Truist Securities upgraded their outlook for Carnival (NYSE:CCL) from Sell to Hold .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.47% Upside

As of August 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Carnival is 17.67. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 17.47% from its latest reported closing price of 15.04.

The projected annual revenue for Carnival is 21,588MM, an increase of 23.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1189 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carnival. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 4.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCL is 0.14%, an increase of 57.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.21% to 645,740K shares. The put/call ratio of CCL is 1.31, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Public Investment Fund holds 50,831K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bessemer Group holds 35,748K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 99.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCL by 2,997,560.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,298K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,154K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCL by 71.95% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,914K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,382K shares, representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCL by 71.85% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,281K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,406K shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCL by 77.14% over the last quarter.

Carnival Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Carnival Corporation & plc is one of the world's largest leisure travel companies with a portfolio of nine of the world's leading cruise lines. With operations in North America, Australia, Europe and Asia, its portfolio features Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard.

