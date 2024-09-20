Truist Securities Upgrades BOK Financial (BOKF)

Fintel reports that on September 20, 2024, Truist Securities upgraded their outlook for BOK Financial (NasdaqGS:BOKF) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.64% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for BOK Financial is $114.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $128.10. The average price target represents an increase of 6.64% from its latest reported closing price of $107.51 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BOK Financial is 2,169MM, an increase of 9.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 496 funds or institutions reporting positions in BOK Financial. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOKF is 0.26%, an increase of 5.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.10% to 25,586K shares. The put/call ratio of BOKF is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

George Kaiser Family Foundation holds 3,362K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 1,915K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,154K shares , representing a decrease of 12.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOKF by 58.72% over the last quarter.

Cibc World Markets holds 1,180K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 737K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 737K shares , representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOKF by 3.14% over the last quarter.

Bokf, Na holds 673K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 707K shares , representing a decrease of 5.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOKF by 32.16% over the last quarter.

BOK Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BOK Financial is a signatory of the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion, the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The company was recently named a 2020 Top Inclusive Workplace by Mosaic and the Tulsa Regional Chamber of Commerce in recognition of the company's strength in community outreach, CEO commitment, internal policy, diverse suppliers and diverse people.

