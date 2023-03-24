Truist Securities Upgrades Bellring Brands (BRBR)

On March 23, 2023, Truist Securities upgraded their outlook for Bellring Brands (NYSE:BRBR) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.06% Upside

As of March 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bellring Brands is $35.77. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 12.06% from its latest reported closing price of $31.92.

The projected annual revenue for Bellring Brands is $1,620MM, an increase of 13.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.24.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Route One Investment Company holds 13,657K shares representing 10.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,130K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,527K shares, representing a decrease of 6.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 12.22% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 5,170K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,183K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,952K shares, representing an increase of 5.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 14.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,089K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,856K shares, representing an increase of 5.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRBR by 21.83% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 680 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bellring Brands. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 1.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRBR is 0.29%, an increase of 36.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.35% to 158,349K shares. The put/call ratio of BRBR is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

Bellring Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BellRing Brands, Inc. is a holding company operating in the global convenient nutrition category. Its primary brands, Premier Protein® and Dymatize®, comprise all major product forms, including ready-to-drink protein shakes, powders and nutrition bars, and are distributed across channels including club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty and convenience.

