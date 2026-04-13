Truist Securities Upgrades Avnet (AVT)

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2026, Truist Securities upgraded their outlook for Avnet (NasdaqGS:AVT) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.80% Downside

As of April 9, 2026, the average one-year price target for Avnet is $60.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $72.45. The average price target represents a decrease of 17.80% from its latest reported closing price of $73.52 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Avnet is 26,943MM, an increase of 16.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 401 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avnet. This is an decrease of 421 owner(s) or 51.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVT is 0.10%, an increase of 61.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.03% to 86,678K shares. The put/call ratio of AVT is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 7,038K shares representing 8.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,143K shares , representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVT by 16.07% over the last quarter.

Greenhaven Associates holds 3,921K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,929K shares , representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVT by 29.96% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,093K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,752K shares , representing a decrease of 21.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVT by 25.12% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 2,962K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,266K shares , representing an increase of 23.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVT by 14.81% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,811K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,614K shares , representing an increase of 7.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVT by 2.32% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.