Truist Securities Upgrades Arrow Electronics (ARW)

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2026, Truist Securities upgraded their outlook for Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.47% Downside

As of April 9, 2026, the average one-year price target for Arrow Electronics is $135.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $116.05 to a high of $173.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 22.47% from its latest reported closing price of $174.96 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Arrow Electronics is 33,794MM, an increase of 9.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 481 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arrow Electronics. This is an decrease of 432 owner(s) or 47.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARW is 0.18%, an increase of 28.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.21% to 53,830K shares. The put/call ratio of ARW is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ACR Alpine Capital Research holds 3,446K shares representing 6.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,417K shares , representing an increase of 29.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARW by 18.47% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 2,581K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,680K shares , representing a decrease of 3.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARW by 11.52% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 1,998K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,186K shares , representing a decrease of 59.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARW by 53.19% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,961K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,071K shares , representing a decrease of 5.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARW by 14.86% over the last quarter.

Greenhaven Associates holds 1,896K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,900K shares , representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARW by 31.98% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.