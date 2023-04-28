Truist Securities Upgrades Albany International - (AIN)

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Truist Securities upgraded their outlook for Albany International - (NYSE:AIN) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.23% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Albany International - is 101.80. The forecasts range from a low of 90.90 to a high of $113.40. The average price target represents an increase of 11.23% from its latest reported closing price of 91.52.

The projected annual revenue for Albany International - is 1,065MM, an increase of 0.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.01.

Albany International - Declares $0.25 Dividend

On February 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 17, 2023 received the payment on April 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $91.52 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.09%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.05%, the lowest has been 0.80%, and the highest has been 1.88%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.20 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.22 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.32%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 543 funds or institutions reporting positions in Albany International -. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 4.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIN is 0.20%, an increase of 6.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.08% to 36,628K shares. The put/call ratio of AIN is 3.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Earnest Partners holds 2,854K shares representing 9.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,883K shares, representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIN by 12.96% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,304K shares representing 7.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,273K shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIN by 15.33% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,717K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,819K shares, representing a decrease of 5.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIN by 11.00% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,424K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,406K shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIN by 20.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 944K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 914K shares, representing an increase of 3.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIN by 19.27% over the last quarter.

Albany International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Albany International is a leading developer and manufacturer of engineered components, using advanced materials processing and automation capabilities, with two core businesses. Machine Clothing is the world's leading producer of fabrics and process felts used in the manufacture of all grades of paper products. Albany Engineered Composites is a rapidly growing designer and manufacturer of advanced materials-based engineered components for jet engine and airframe applications, supporting both commercial and military platforms. Albany International is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire, operates 23 plants in 11 countries, employs more than 4,000 people worldwide.

