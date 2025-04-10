Truist Securities Upgrades Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2025, Truist Securities upgraded their outlook for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.09% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Acadia Realty Trust is $27.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 47.09% from its latest reported closing price of $19.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Acadia Realty Trust is 351MM, a decrease of 6.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 532 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acadia Realty Trust. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 7.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AKR is 0.19%, an increase of 8.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.84% to 170,580K shares. The put/call ratio of AKR is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 18,490K shares representing 15.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,891K shares , representing a decrease of 2.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKR by 7.20% over the last quarter.

CSEIX - Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund holds 9,157K shares representing 7.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,923K shares , representing a decrease of 8.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKR by 3.70% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,829K shares representing 7.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,876K shares , representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKR by 2.48% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,720K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,693K shares , representing an increase of 13.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKR by 16.79% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,065K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,064K shares , representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKR by 1.34% over the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual - Core Portfolio and Fund - operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

