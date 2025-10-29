Truist Securities Reiterates VSE (VSEC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2025, Truist Securities reiterated coverage of VSE (NasdaqGS:VSEC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.69% Upside

As of October 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for VSE is $189.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $178.77 to a high of $208.95. The average price target represents an increase of 3.69% from its latest reported closing price of $182.73 / share.

The projected annual revenue for VSE is 1,244MM, a decrease of 6.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 522 funds or institutions reporting positions in VSE. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 10.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VSEC is 0.29%, an increase of 5.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.71% to 29,091K shares. The put/call ratio of VSEC is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,607K shares representing 12.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,537K shares , representing an increase of 2.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSEC by 7.06% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,657K shares representing 8.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,615K shares representing 7.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,495K shares , representing an increase of 7.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSEC by 3.15% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 948K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,064K shares , representing a decrease of 12.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VSEC by 11.17% over the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 879K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 824K shares , representing an increase of 6.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSEC by 12.39% over the last quarter.

