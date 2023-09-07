Truist Securities Reiterates Sutro Biopharma (STRO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 6, 2023, Truist Securities reiterated coverage of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 300.55% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sutro Biopharma is 18.10. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 300.55% from its latest reported closing price of 4.52.

The projected annual revenue for Sutro Biopharma is 60MM, an increase of 5.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 295 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sutro Biopharma. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STRO is 0.05%, a decrease of 4.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.68% to 58,678K shares. The put/call ratio of STRO is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Suvretta Capital Management holds 5,884K shares representing 9.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,689K shares, representing an increase of 3.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRO by 31.75% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 4,049K shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,360K shares, representing a decrease of 7.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRO by 54.12% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 3,348K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,868K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,838K shares, representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRO by 334.42% over the last quarter.

Holocene Advisors holds 2,133K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sutro Biopharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc., located in South San Francisco, is a clinical-stage drug discovery, development and manufacturing company. Using precise protein engineering and rational design, Sutro is advancing next-generation oncology therapeutics.

