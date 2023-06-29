News & Insights

Truist Securities Reiterates SITE Centers (SITC) Hold Recommendation

June 29, 2023 — 05:17 am EDT

Fintel reports that on June 28, 2023, Truist Securities reiterated coverage of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.04% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for SITE Centers is 14.67. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 13.04% from its latest reported closing price of 12.98.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for SITE Centers is 567MM, a decrease of 2.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.30.

SITE Centers Declares $0.13 Dividend

On May 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 14, 2023 will receive the payment on July 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

At the current share price of $12.98 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.01%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.68%, the lowest has been 1.69%, and the highest has been 11.36%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.98 (n=199).

The current dividend yield is 0.34 standard deviations below the historical average.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 565 funds or institutions reporting positions in SITE Centers. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 2.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SITC is 0.19%, a decrease of 23.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.26% to 208,952K shares. SITC / SITE Centers Corp Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of SITC is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SITC / SITE Centers Corp Shares Held by Institutions

Jpmorgan Chase holds 11,032K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,670K shares, representing an increase of 12.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITC by 5.23% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,273K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,592K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,728K shares, representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITC by 0.58% over the last quarter.

PGGM Investments holds 7,952K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,273K shares, representing an increase of 8.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITC by 5.54% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 5,847K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,351K shares, representing an increase of 8.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITC by 69.99% over the last quarter.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company.

