Truist Securities Reiterates Seagen (SGEN) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2023, Truist Securities reiterated coverage of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.31% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Seagen is 229.33. The forecasts range from a low of 181.80 to a high of $240.45. The average price target represents an increase of 7.31% from its latest reported closing price of 213.70.

The projected annual revenue for Seagen is 2,440MM, an increase of 12.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1066 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seagen. This is a decrease of 131 owner(s) or 10.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGEN is 0.57%, an increase of 26.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.38% to 180,012K shares. The put/call ratio of SGEN is 2.85, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 44,554K shares representing 23.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,914K shares, representing a decrease of 5.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGEN by 3.98% over the last quarter.

Pentwater Capital Management holds 9,630K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,755K shares, representing an increase of 81.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGEN by 272.54% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 9,081K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,269K shares, representing a decrease of 35.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGEN by 34.53% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 6,752K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,421K shares, representing a decrease of 54.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGEN by 33.00% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 6,417K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,847K shares, representing a decrease of 131.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGEN by 61.47% over the last quarter.

Seagen Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Seagen Inc. is a global biotechnology company that discovers, develops and commercializes transformative cancer medicines to make a meaningful difference in people’s lives. Seagen is headquartered in the Seattle, Washington area, and has locations in California, Canada, Switzerland and the European Union.

