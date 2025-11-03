Truist Securities Reiterates RBC Bearings (RBC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 3, 2025, Truist Securities reiterated coverage of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.53% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for RBC Bearings is $456.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $393.90 to a high of $528.15. The average price target represents an increase of 6.53% from its latest reported closing price of $428.30 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for RBC Bearings is 1,683MM, a decrease of 2.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 934 funds or institutions reporting positions in RBC Bearings. This is an increase of 68 owner(s) or 7.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RBC is 0.44%, an increase of 2.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.20% to 39,590K shares. The put/call ratio of RBC is 1.67, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Durable Capital Partners holds 2,521K shares representing 8.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,631K shares , representing a decrease of 4.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBC by 2.91% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,546K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,790K shares , representing a decrease of 15.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBC by 30.21% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,429K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,630K shares , representing a decrease of 14.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBC by 3.66% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,323K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,336K shares , representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBC by 11.07% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,021K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,020K shares , representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBC by 12.90% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.